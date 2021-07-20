Turner County authorities asking for information on possible abduction

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Turner County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people who were involved in a possible abduction incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area of Highway 18, west of Davis, just after 7 p.m. Monday.

A witness told authorities a man was trying to force a woman into the driver’s seat of a car. The witness said there was yelling and the woman was resisting the man.

Deputies from Turner and Lincoln County both tried to locate the vehicle. They are now asking for the public’s help in finding a man, woman and the car they were in.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact law enforcement.