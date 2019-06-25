Turner County added to FEMA disaster list

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Turner County has been added to the list of South Dakota counties now eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA.

The county was originally requested by Governor Kristi Noem, but not part of President Donald Trump’s presidential deceleration.

There are several ways to register:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication.