SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs gets underway Monday, August 16th in Parker, South Dakota.

4-H exhibits and livestock, food, vendors, carnival rides and more. You’ll find plenty of free events throughout the grounds.

For a full schedule and pricing of grandstand events, visit their website.

Remember to wash your hands, pack patience, bring cash and leave your pets at home. Only service animals allowed.