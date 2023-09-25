SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Projects by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks and local trap shooting teams are among those to receive grants from the South Dakota chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

A SD NWTF news release said $44,250 in grants have been awarded.

Grant recipients are the SD GPF grants of $7,500 for wild turkey research, $5,000 for a shooting sports complex, $2,500 for the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, $2,000 for hardwood enhancement, $1,000 for turkey CHAP program, $1,000 for drop net system and $1,000 for turkey netting.

NWTF programs of Black Hills cooperative forester will received $7,500 and the waterways for wildlife initiative will receive $5,000.

The South Dakota Wildlife Federation youth camp will get $4,000.

Grants of $1,000 each will go to trap shooting teams in Sisseton and Hot Springs, the SALT Spring Valley easement, the Phoenix Conservancy, the SDALT Bies easement, Project Learning Tree, Beacon Hill shooting range improvements, and the NWTF bb guns for JAKES event.