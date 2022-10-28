SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign.

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.

Gabbard recently announced that she had left the Democratic Party and has been campaigning for Republican candidates across the country. In a new ad for Noem, Gabbard said that “Extremists like Jamie Smith are why I left the Democrat Party.”

The pair will campaign at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown Convention Center at 9 a.m. MT on November 2 and then will travel to Sioux Falls that evening where they will speak at a rally at the Military Heritage Alliance at 6 p.m. CST.