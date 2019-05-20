Tull family has ties to Arc of Dreams, KELO-TV tower and more

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Artist Dale Lamphere is getting some help from a Sioux Falls company to transport and erect the Arc of Dreams.

Tull Companies was hand-picked by Lamphere to transport, assemble and erect the massive structure on the downtown river greenway. Brian Tull is the owner. His family has ties to several historic buildings in town. His father Vic first came to the state from Indiana to work on the original KELO TV tower in 1959.

"He always talked about the KELO Tower. That's part of our history. He talked about the KELO Tower and how he met my mom and he always wanted to turn the lights on. Unfortunately, we lost him before he got that opportunity," Tull said.

Tull says his father would walk down the street to eat lunch at a diner called the Nickel Plate. That's where he met his wife who was an assistant manager. They were married in 1961 and the Tulls have been in Sioux Falls ever since.