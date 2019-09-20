Tull Companies removing and replacing rooftop units after the tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The tornado that hit businesses on 41st Street in Sioux Falls ripped off several rooftop heating and cooling units.

Cranes from Tull Companies are busy this week removing, replacing or repairing many of the units at the Western Mall and Plaza 41. All Day Cafe has been closed since the tornado. The restaurant is opening back up today now that it’s air conditioner is back in place.

“Yesterday was a big day. We had like 35 employees here trying to get everything all prepped up, ready to go. We’re ready now,” General Manager Kelsey Anderson said.

Tull Companies cranes at Plaza 41, down the street, are clearing rooftop debris so crews can safely work inside.