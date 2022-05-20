ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 81st Tulip Festival is underway in Orange City.

Before the parade began, the streets were checked by the town crier and city council to make sure they were clean for the festival queen and her court. They then call on the water carriers and street scrubbers to get to work. It’s a tradition that has been practiced since the beginning of the Tulip Festival and passed down through generations.

“They’ll be kids a couple of years old to seniors out there slinging water or scrubbing with a broom but you see families. It’s a great way to start the parade.”

The Tulip Festival is underway through Saturday and will wrap up with a night show starting at 8 p.m.