SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will be rebroadcasting Tuesday’s episode of The Young and the Restless.

The show was preempted due to a news conference from the White House on COVID-19.

It will air on KELO-TV at 1:42 a.m. following Entertainment Tonight; it will air on KCLO at 1:42 a.m. following Dateline.