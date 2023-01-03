SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures.

This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND.

Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.

Look at this one that shows you always take the path of least resistance. We can only guess there’s got to be a sidewalk underneath all that right?

Here’s one from the Mitchell area, imagine how fun it was trying to get that door open.

A friend of mine from Bridgewater sent me this one showing just how deep the snow is in his driveway, proving mother nature has gone the extra yard with this latest snowstorm.

It’s bad in the country, where the snow really came down for awhile.

It just goes to show you sometimes the weather is not fit for man nor beast.