UPDATED 6:45 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of blowing snow are possible as wind gusts are expected to pick up to above 30 miles per hour.

Those increased winds could reduce visibility for drivers.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and plan for extra time for their morning commutes due to the low visibility and icy roads.

They also reminded drivers to wear their seatbelts and use their headlights to improve visibility.

Find the latest South Dakota road conditions online.

Meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center will be tracking the storm throughout the day.

As of 6 a.m., a little over 1″ of snow has fallen in downtown Sioux Falls.

As of 6 a.m., a little over 1″ of snow has fallen in downtown Sioux Falls.

Snow will continue this morning in much of southern and eastern KELOLAND.

Mixed precipitation is expected to be part of a storm system moving through parts of South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota on Tuesday.

A glimpse of Tuesday morning’s weather on KELOLAND’s Live Cams.

People living in those areas could experience snow and ice throughout the day. Winds up to 35 miles per hour could reduce visibility for drivers.

As of Monday evening, winter weather advisories were in place for the southern Black Hills and Fall River County until 2 a.m. MST Tuesday, as they see the chance for a few inches of overnight snow. Additional winter weather advisories are in place for southeast KELOLAND from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The precipitation could include freezing rain and snow. That will likely make travel difficult in some areas.

Temperatures are also expected to drop on Tuesday, with daytime highs in the 20s to low 30s.

