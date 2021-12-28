Tuesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Corsica-Stickney standout Avery Broughton was named a finalist for the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Player of the Year as a freshman two years ago. The expectations were high for her Sophomore year, until an injury sidelined her for several months.

Avery Broughton and the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars were off to 9-2 start last season and then came a bump in the road. Broughton, their leading scorer, tore her ACL in late January.