Tuesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from the local area:

USHL

Stampede 3, Omaha 2

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay/Summit 41

Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38

Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 37

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40

Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67

Warner 57, Florence/Henry 41

Winner 69, Bon Homme 31

Chadron Rotary – George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36

Hoop City Classic

Canistota 65, Gregory 59

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53

Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51

Parkston Classic

Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Corsica/Stickney 51

Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid/Selby Area 28

Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49

Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23

Langford 55, Iroquois/Doland 53

Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66

Milbank 49, Dell Rapids 43

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Miller 14

Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42

Winner 56, Bon Homme 17

Chadron Rotary – George Watson Holiday Classic

Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17

Parkston Classic

Dakota Valley 67, Corsica/Stickney 66

Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51

Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20

