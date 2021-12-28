Tuesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from the local area:
USHL
Stampede 3, Omaha 2
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bison 82, Tiospaye Topa 61
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Waubay/Summit 41
Dell Rapids 55, Milbank 53
Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Chester 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Irene-Wakonda 38
Gayville-Volin 66, Alcester-Hudson 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 67, Miller 37
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 94, Lake Preston 40
Timber Lake 71, Lyman 67
Warner 57, Florence/Henry 41
Winner 69, Bon Homme 31
Chadron Rotary – George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron, Neb. 62, Custer 36
Hoop City Classic
Canistota 65, Gregory 59
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Mitchell 53
Yankton 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 51
Parkston Classic
Dakota Valley 76, Platte-Geddes 41
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Corsica/Stickney 51
Parkston 65, Sully Buttes 56
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Herreid/Selby Area 28
Brandon Valley 61, Tea Area 60
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Campbell County, Wyo. 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Chester 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Irene-Wakonda 49
Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 23
Langford 55, Iroquois/Doland 53
Lyman 69, Timber Lake 66
Milbank 49, Dell Rapids 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Miller 14
Tri-Valley 57, Garretson 42
Winner 56, Bon Homme 17
Chadron Rotary – George Watson Holiday Classic
Chadron, Neb. 43, Custer 17
Parkston Classic
Dakota Valley 67, Corsica/Stickney 66
Parkston 58, Viborg-Hurley 51
Sully Buttes 43, Menno 20