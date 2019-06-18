Local News

Tuesday marks 5 years since tornado hit Wessington Springs

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:08 PM CDT

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Five years ago, a tornado rocked the town of Wessington Springs in Jerauld County. 

There were no deaths associated with the EF-2 tornado that produced wind speeds up to 135 mph. You can see photos from 2014 of the destruction in a gallery below. 

More than 50 homes were destroyed, leaving dozens of people homeless. A number of other buildings were also damaged.

KELOLAND News is in Wessington Springs Tuesday to see how the town is recovering five years later.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage. 


Capitol News Bureau
Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise