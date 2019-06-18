Tuesday marks 5 years since tornado hit Wessington Springs

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Five years ago, a tornado rocked the town of Wessington Springs in Jerauld County.

There were no deaths associated with the EF-2 tornado that produced wind speeds up to 135 mph. You can see photos from 2014 of the destruction in a gallery below.

More than 50 homes were destroyed, leaving dozens of people homeless. A number of other buildings were also damaged.

KELOLAND News is in Wessington Springs Tuesday to see how the town is recovering five years later.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.



8 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.