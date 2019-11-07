TSA: plan ahead for your holiday air travels

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We’re just a couple of weeks away from the first wave of holiday air travelers descending upon Sioux Falls Regional Airport. The federal Transportation Security Administration expects more than 2,000 people will be screened at the terminal on November 21, as passengers get a jump on the holiday crowds ahead of Thanksgiving.

There are three peak times of the day when airport screeners are busiest at the Sioux Falls airport: 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.. Then from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The late afternoon rush begins around 4 p.m. The best way to avoid bottlenecks at the checkpoint is to come prepared and come early. TSA recommends 90-minutes early during the holidays.

Joyful reunions are a common site at the Sioux Falls airport terminal during the holidays. Mary Latsha flew in from Ohio to visit her growing family.

“And we’re having a new grandson today, so it’s a good reason to come,” Mary Latsha of Lima, Ohio said.

Latsha says timing is everything when it comes to a stress-free flight.

“I just try to be mindful of the time and get there plenty early and get to where I’m going, know were my gate is and so forth,” Latsha said.

You also need to be a proficient packer before going through the security checkpoint. TSA says organize your carry-on so your electronic devices are within easy reach.

“That includes iPad’s, Kindles, other types of e-readers, cameras. Make sure those are at the top of your bag so you can easily access them. You don’t want to be that person digging in your bag looking for those items,” TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said.

The holidays are often the only time of year that many air passengers will travel. So they may not be as up-to-speed about what is, and what isn’t allowed by airport security.

“But, if we can have maximum efficiency, because passengers are partners with us in security, making sure that they’re ready for security, making sure that they haven’t brought any of the prohibited items and slow the process down,” Dankers said.

If you’re bringing along Christmas presents, put them in easy to open gift bags. Otherwise, airport screeners will have to remove the wrapping to see what’s inside.

“They are not a Scrooge. They are trying to keep you safe and secure,” Dankers said.

TSA says you could have screening wait-times up to a half hour during peak holiday travel periods, depending upon how many people are ahead of you.

To find out what you should bring with you, and what you need to leave at home, click here