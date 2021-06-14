TSA offering special sign-up event this week to enroll in PreCheck program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The airports are busy again. As vaccination rates rise, more people are heading to the airport to travel.

So the TSA is offering a special sign-up event this week in Sioux Falls to enroll in the PreCheck program.

The pandemic days of showing up at the airport 45 minutes before your flight are over.

“Two of the last three days the TSA has screened more than 2 million travelers at airports nationwide the travel industry is back,” Sioux Falls Airport Director, Dan Lettelier said.

That’s why, this week people can come here to the Sioux Falls Airport to sign up to become a trusted traveler. You need a current passport or drivers license, a certified copy of your birth certificate and you will be fingerprinted.

Letellier says wait times in Sioux Falls are nothing compared to some of the larger airports you may travel to.

“Especially this summer with the renewed influx of travelers we’ve seen some airports with some pretty long wait times,” Lettelier said.

Because a lot of us have been vaccinated we are not wearing masks but a reminder they are still required out here in the airport.

Jenny Holle and Jordan Schoenfelder are hoping to avoid wait times. They were two of the 45 people who made an appointment today.

“We plan on some trips coming up so that way you can leave your shoes on, not have to take my laptop out and all that good stuff, so just speed and I’m a late getting to the airport person so kinda jump that line,”

So what was the online process like?

“It was very easy it was 4 steps you just basically name address and why you are traveling,”

Once you are cleared, like Jenny and Jordan, you will get a KTN or known traveler number that is unique to you.

“And when you book a flight you are going to enter that number into your airline reservation and that’s the sign to the TSA that you’ve been cleared and you will be eligible for TSA pre-check,” Lettelier said.

The TSA encourages those signing up for pre-check to fill out the information online. Those who do that will only spend about 5 minutes getting verified and fingerprinted at the office.

Tuesday is booked up but there are still openings the rest of the week. You can walk in, but your wait time will likely be longer.