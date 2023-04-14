This is the loaded handgun found Thursday, April 13, during screening at the Rapid City Regional Airport. TSA photo.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A loaded handgun was spotted by Transportation Security Administration officials Thursday, April 14, at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

The handgun was discovered by a TSA officer during the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA news release said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, the TSA said in the release.

The TSA will determine the penalty for the violation. It announced in December that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can be as much as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. The TSA advises travelers to check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.