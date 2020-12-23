Trump’s tweet on Thune’s future prompts response from Noem

Tweets focused on South Dakota politics could offer a clue to Governor Kristi Noem’s political plans.
Noem spent time on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump earlier in the year. Her frequent trips out of state have led some to speculate she would run for a national office, possibly even for president.
Tuesday night, Trump poked at South Dakota’s senior senator. Trump called Sen. John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted Thune would be primaried in 2022.
A short time later, Noem tweeted about her friendship with Thune, saying she will not be challenging him.
She says it an honor to be the governor of South Dakota and she will ask the people to give her an opportunity to continue serving as Governor in 2022.