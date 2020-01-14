Trump to hold Des Moines rally days before Iowa caucuses

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Iowa just days before the state holds its election kickoff caucuses.

Trump’s reelection campaign announced Monday that he will be rallying supporters in Des Moines on Jan. 30. That’s four days before the contest for the Democratic nomination formally gets underway.

It’s one of a series of events in states across the country that will keep Trump in the spotlight and give him a platform to make his case directly to voters as the impeachment case against him heads toward the Senate.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.