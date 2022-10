Former President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters at a rally, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. (AP Photo/Nick Wagner)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Sioux City, Iowa next week.

The rally will be on November 3rd at the Sioux Gateway Airport at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, he will be highlighting Iowa candidates he has endorsed like Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley.