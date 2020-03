SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools and students in the United States do not need to worry about national standardized tests, President Donald Trump announced in a news conference Friday.

Trump said with many schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Education will not enforce students in elementary through high school to take national standardized tests for the 2019-20 school year.

In addition, student loan interest rates have been waived and payments may be suspended.