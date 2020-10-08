Trump backs Governor Noem’s handling of COVID-19

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – President Donald Trump has tweeted in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge of cases in the state.

Trump retweeted a clip of Noem’s speech to the state Legislature Monday with a comment encouraging people to watch her address. Noem said she provided a blueprint of how to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic without heavy-handed government mandates.

Noem asserted that her approach, including her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order, was the right one despite a surge in cases in South Dakota. Noem has carved out a national following among conservatives and is heading back to the president’s campaign trail this week