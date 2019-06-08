Trump approves disaster declaration for South Dakota

Copyright by KELO - All rights reserved south-dakota-map

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota because property damage caused by a snowstorm and flooding this spring.

Trump approved the declaration Friday. It allows federal funding to be made available in several counties and American Indian reservations.

Gov. Kristi Noem asked for the presidential disaster declaration last month.

Noem says a "historic severe winter storm of rare intensity" began in South Dakota on March 13, followed by rapid snowmelt and flooding.

A preliminary damage assessment done by the state indicates about $43 million in damage to infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations.