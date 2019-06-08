Local News

Trump approves disaster declaration for South Dakota

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 01:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:41 PM CDT

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for South Dakota because property damage caused by a snowstorm and flooding this spring.

Trump approved the declaration Friday. It allows federal funding to be made available in several counties and American Indian reservations.

Gov. Kristi Noem asked for the presidential disaster declaration last month.

Noem says a "historic severe winter storm of rare intensity" began in South Dakota on March 13, followed by rapid snowmelt and flooding.

A preliminary damage assessment done by the state indicates about $43 million in damage to infrastructure in 58 counties and on three reservations.

