SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chairman Harold Frazier of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe issued a statement Thursday morning on Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order banning CRT in South Dakota K-12 classrooms.

“The Governor of the state of South Dakota has made it clear that the United States is not responsible for any of its actions,” Frazier’s statement began. “In true dictator fashion she is forbidding the educators of our children to hear, speak or discuss critical issues that would enable our future generations to solve the problems in which we have failed.”

Frazier did not mince words, condemning Noem’s order for “all the polished ugliness that it represents.”

“I can go on being critical of the statement but I would like to tell you what it means for us,” said Frazier. “The style of leadership which dictates thought and restricts educators from encouraging critical thinking is not the leadership my people deserve.”

Calling the order divisive, Frazier said that it contributes to the political indoctrination that it professes to prevent. “Under the cover of great virtue, the Governor is promoting a great evil by dictating the thoughts of our teachers and children,” he said.

Frazier then returned his criticism to Noem herself. “This may earn her the title of champion to those who believe that the people are not responsible for their nation but as we have seen on the other side of the world when the people can claim ignorance of their governments actions, the government can attack other countries and commit atrocities. We must be critical of our leadership and own our governments as that is the everyday work of democracy,” he said.

Finishing out his statement, Frazier said that any law restricting freedom to teach and learn is a restriction on freedom itself, and that Noem’s order tells every tells minorities in South Dakota that she does not care what she has done, what she is doing, or what she will continue to do.

“The truth must be taught and told. Hecetu elo,” Frazier signed off.