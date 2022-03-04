SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Freedom Convoy that is protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the U.S. made its way into Sioux Falls.

A KELOLAND News photographer spotted the convoy at Love’s Travel Stop in the northern part of the city Friday morning.

A few dozen people showed up to support the truckers. Sioux Falls police were also at the scene to monitor the situation.

The people in the convoy say they are standing up for their personal freedoms, as they oppose vaccine mandates. This is similar to the protests that took place in Canada last month.