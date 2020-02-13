Truck goes through the ice on Lake Thompson

Less than a month after being purchased, one pickup is a total loss after going through the frozen Lake Thompson.

Tom Bunker and his crew at Bunker Auto in Arlington rescued this Chevrolet pickup last Sunday. Bunker says the night before a man and his two sons were ice fishing and got too close to the shoreline after becoming disoriented in the dark.

All the passengers got out just fine, but the pickup is a total loss.

Bunker says the ice on Lake Thompson is fine, but warns people to stay away from shorelines, outlets and inlets, where the ice gets more shallow.