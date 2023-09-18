SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two cross-country truck drivers who said they were refused service at the Sioux Falls Dennys are telling their side of the story.

Damon Whitfield and Hector Madera held a news conference Monday with their lawyers.

They say it all started when they stopped to grab a bite to eat and were eventually refused service by a waitress on August 23rd.

Police were called and the two men decided to leave.

The truck drivers say it was a humiliating experience.

We will hear from both of the men and get a response from Denny’s later tonight on KELOLAND News.