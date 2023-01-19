SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truck drivers are once again trapped due to snow and freezing rain, this time in Iowa.

Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started Wednesday afternoon.

Many drivers had a hard time trying to find open parking spots.

“After three o’clock in the afternoon, if you’re in a major city, you’re not going to find any parking,” Giaimo said. “A lot of the customers that we go to don’t allow us to park there, so you end up in a rest area 20 or 30 miles behind your point,” truck driver Phillip Giaimo said.

Giaimo started his night in Kansas and hoped to end it in Minnesota, but he couldn’t beat the storm.

