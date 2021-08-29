Truck, driver remains pulled from Missouri River

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (12:20 p.m.): Sioux City officials pulled a truck from the Missouri River.

Officials said they were able to recover a truck and the remains of a driver after it went into the Missouri River on Saturday night. The identity will not be released for 24 hours, but the body has been identified.

PREVIOUS (11 a.m.): Officials have released an update about a vehicle entering the Missouri River on Saturday night.

The Sioux City Police Department received a report of a vehicle losing control while heading south on I-29. The vehicle reportedly drove into the Missouri River near mile marker 150 around 10:27 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene, but the vehicle was fully submerged. Sioux City Fire Rescue along with Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 Dive Team attempted to retrieve the vehicle from the river.

As of Sunday at 11:00 a.m., officials are trying to pull the vehicle from the water.

We believe we have identified the person that is involved with this and are working with their family. We believe that there was only one occupant that was in the vehicle when this occurred.

We have closed off Chris Larson Park between the boat ramp/Hamilton Blvd to Riverside Park while these efforts are underway. We are asking the public to please stay out of the area and do not stop on the interstate to watch. Please use caution when driving past the area on the interstate.

We will provide an update and more information later as recovery efforts progress. Sioux City Police

PREVIOUS (3:28 a.m.): On Saturday night, officials received a report of a truck entering the Missouri River from I-29.

Around 10:30 p.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police, and Sioux City Dive Team responded to a 911 call that reported a truck had entered into the Missouri River from I-29.

A witness claimed they saw a white truck fall off the highway, and a different witness claimed they saw two to three people in the truck as it fell.

Law enforcement has not been able to confirm these details at this time.

All boats were evacuated from the river shortly after the incident in order for rescue teams to perform search operations.

As of 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, no truck or individual has been seen taken out of the river.

This is breaking news, and KCAU 9 News will follow this story for updates when they become available.