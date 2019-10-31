Truck driver dies in semi fire in Lemmon grocery store lot

LEMMON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities in Lemmon have recovered the body of a truck driver after his semi caught fire in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Lemmon IGA around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews found the semi engulfed in flames.

A man was found dead in the truck. He was the only occupant. His name has not been confirmed and won’t be released until family members are notified.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is among agencies investigating the fire.

See attached press release from Lemmon Fire and Rescue in reference to the truck fire this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.

Posted by Perkins County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

