Truck driver dies in semi fire in Lemmon grocery store lot

LEMMON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities in Lemmon have recovered the body of a truck driver after his semi caught fire in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Lemmon IGA around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews found the semi engulfed in flames.

A man was found dead in the truck. He was the only occupant. His name has not been confirmed and won’t be released until family members are notified.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is among agencies investigating the fire.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.