UPDATE: 3 injured from truck crash into washed out culvert

UPDATED: 10:22 a.m.

HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were injured when a truck crashed into a washed-out culvert at 3 a.m. Friday morning, five miles southeast of Mitchell.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Trevor Renelt, 22, of Mitchell, was the driver and received non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending against Renelt, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers, a 21-year-old female and 19-year-old female, were injured. The 21-year-old was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Mitchell hospital. The 19-year-old had minor injuries, was not wearing a seatbelt and refused treatment. The truck was northbound on 413th Avenue drove around a road closed sign.

8:39 a.m.

It’s a story the South Dakota Highway Patrol is getting sick of telling — people driving past barricades.

Authorities released a photo of a truck that crashed into a washed out culvert on a county road. They did not provide the location of the crash but added the driver was intoxicated. The photos show extensive damage to the truck and there’s no word on injuries.

The highway patrol said drivers put themselves and passengers lives at risk when they drive around closed road signs.

Heavy rain and flooding has caused the closure of many roads throughout KELOLAND, including Interstate 90. Authorities remind drivers not to drive through flooded roads.