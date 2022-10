MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are hurt after a truck crashed into a home in Mission.

Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue says it happened around 10:45 Wednesday night. Crews arriving on scene found a pickup part way through a wall.

It’s reported that the pickup left the highway before hitting the home. Everyone inside was able to get out, but one person suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.