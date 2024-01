PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department is reminding people to wear their seatbelts following a crash.

Officials say it happened Thursday on Interstate 90. Authorities shared photos from the scene.

You can see a truck hit a bridge, with the pillar going into the box of the truck. Most of the cab is off of the truck with debris thrown around.

Photo from the Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department.

The Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department tells KELOLAND News that one person was taken to the hospital.