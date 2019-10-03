Truck convoy on South Dakota interstates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convoy of truck drivers protesting potential federal legislation are on South Dakota interstates Thursday.

The group demonstration left the Canton exit at 7 a.m. and has truck drivers driving near the minimum speed limits on the way to Pierre. It is a local protest against nationwide issues facing the industry.

One truck driver told KELOLAND News, the convoy’s goal is not to cause traffic problems, but to bring more attention to the importance of the trucking industry.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to be aware of the trucks.