trū Shrimp to start research work in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – trū Shrimp is doing more work in South Dakota. Thursday the company announced it will be doing research at the Brookings Research Park at SDSU.

Earlier this year trū Shrimp announced it’s planning to build its first production harbor complex in Madison, South Dakota. While work on that has not begun yet, we’ve now learned the company will also be doing research projects in Brookings.

It’s what trū Shrimp officials are calling the ‘next step’ in their journey. The company will now start doing research at the Brookings Research Park.

“We believe tremendous value can be added to our company and to our work,” trū Shrimp President and CEO, Michael Ziebell said.

Ziebell says one of the first research projects they will be working on involves the shedded shells of the shrimp.

“That shell has a very valuable natural polymer in it called chitin, and that chitin can be further processed into chitosan and that chitosan is a multi-billion dollar compound,” Ziebell said.

But that’s not all.

“Another one is that our waste stream, the fecal matter, the uneaten feed, we are determined to turn it into terrestrial feed,” Ziebell said.

This partnership is something Brookings is welcoming.

“A new partnership which I know is going to be valuable and just a long term relationship,” Mayor of Brookings, Keith Corbett said.

” trū Shrimp is going to have the opportunity to collaborate with, and have access to outstanding researchers, students and facilities,” Dean College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences, John Killefer said.

Research will officially start in 2020. The President and CEO of trū Shrimp says in regards to the Madison facility, they are still working to raise money for the $300 million. They still need to find people to invest.