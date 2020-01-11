Troopers arrest pursuit suspect west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities arrested a suspect following a lengthy pursuit in the Sioux Falls area overnight.

Highway patrol troopers began the pursuit just before midnight Friday.

Sioux Falls police got involved as the pursuit entered north Marion Road.

Police say by that time, the suspect had tried to ram law enforcement vehicles giving chase.

The pursuit went through several streets in Sioux Falls and onto Interstate 90 toward Hartford.

Police say the pursuit ended when troopers used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Wild Water West.

No one was hurt.