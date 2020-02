PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of a Tripp man who died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on SD Highway 37 near Parkston.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Michael Cooper, 53, died when his SUV went off the road and rolled. Cooper was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the Parkston hospital.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.