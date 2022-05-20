WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-year-old Fredrick Whiting, Jr. of Winner has been identified by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety as the victim in a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened early in the morning on May 17.

According to DPS, at about 1:30 a.m. on the 17th, a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Whiting, Jr. was northbound on 314th Avenue when the driver lost control near the intersection of 275th Street and 314th Avenue. The pickup rolled.

Whiting, Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.