Trio admits to turning $10 bills into $100 bills

Local News

Suspects admit to making counterfeit cash and spending it at numerous stores.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel-court-ruling_111091520621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three people admit to turning $10 bills into $100 bills and then spending that fake money at stores across the U.S. By using actual bills, they were able to fool clerks who used counterfeit detection pens.

Authorities arrested Michael Glenn Ogden, Mary Ellen Autry and Marcus Paul Franklin last year in South Dakota. They were trying to spend hundreds of dollars at Target stores in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. A federal indictment says the trio had been making fake bills for years and all together they’d spent thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash.

All three suspects have signed plea agreements and are awaiting sentencing. They each face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss