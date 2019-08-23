Trio admits to turning $10 bills into $100 bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Three people admit to turning $10 bills into $100 bills and then spending that fake money at stores across the U.S. By using actual bills, they were able to fool clerks who used counterfeit detection pens.

Authorities arrested Michael Glenn Ogden, Mary Ellen Autry and Marcus Paul Franklin last year in South Dakota. They were trying to spend hundreds of dollars at Target stores in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. A federal indictment says the trio had been making fake bills for years and all together they’d spent thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash.

All three suspects have signed plea agreements and are awaiting sentencing. They each face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.