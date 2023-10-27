Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Ghosts, superheroes and Barbies will make their way to downtown Rapid City this weekend to go trick or treating.

Main Street square and many nearby stores will be busy with kids on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It is a little safer but it’s also where you can hit up a lot of businesses that love to see these kids come to their shops. A lot of these businesses will dress up and decorate for it, but it’s also just a great way to get a lot of candy for these kids in a short amount of time.” Main Street Square Events Manager Austin Himley said.

“And it’s so enjoyable to see all the little kids walk through the store all dressed up and they’re so cute. We’ve been doing this for as long as I can remember. It’s just so much fun to see the little kids and the kids really enjoy it.” Prairie Edge Employee Anita Comeau said.

Over 40 different businesses are participating in this 15-plus year long tradition. That allows a safer alternative for kids to enjoy trick or treating this Halloween.

“Storytellers in particular, make a point of giving out books as well as candy to keep the kids reading and give them a little extra something for their Halloween experience.” Storyteller Employee Jordan Bade said.

This event has no particular order or starting point, which allows families to park anywhere.

“You don’t have to start at the square but you absolutely can. You can trick or treat all throughout downtown and never even come to the square if you don’t want to. It’s just another thing we do to add to the event, but the main event is just trick or treating downtown.” Himley said.

In addition to trick or treating, there will be vendors, photo areas and other activities for the kids.

The event will start at noon tomorrow (Saturday) and maps of the businesses participating can be found at Main Street Square.