SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With daytime high temperatures hovering near freezing today in Sioux Falls, some kids are doing their trick-or-treating indoors.

“We just barely opened and there were kids ready to go as soon as those doors unlocked,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

Scheels is dressed for the occasion this Halloween, with The Grady Twins, Taylor Swift’s bracelet, and a princess among those handing out candy during an all-day trick-or-treat event.

“People look forward to switching their work day up, and so if they get to not wear their work uniform and come dressed as like Taylor Swift friendship bracelets, they’re going to do it,” Schlapkohl said.

Trick or Treating indoors is proving especially popular due to the frigid temps outside.

“Last year, the weather was perfect for trick or treating so everybody was outside, but this year it’s the opposite, so hopefully they all come hang out with us,” Schlapkohl said.

“We were looking for something fun to do, indoors, away from the cold,” Sioux Falls resident Cassie Shirley said.

Cassie Shirley is making the rounds with her 1-year-old son, and says it’s about more than candy.

“Just having somewhere to go, somewhere that the kids can run around and they like the play place other there and he loves the animals upstairs, so something fun to do,” Shirley said.

A little holiday fun for kids of all ages.

“I actually love the kids’ side of Halloween. I do not like the scary, spooky side, so this is like my jam, bringing the kids here, hanging out with them, seeing all their cute costumes, and I love candy, so win-win,” Schlapkohl said.

The Trick or Treat event at Scheels continues until 7:00 tonight.