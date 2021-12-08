Tribes in 3 states to link 120 electric charging stations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tribal communities in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota are working on a project that would reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Native Sun Community Power Development is collaborating with Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority and two dozen other partners to set up 120 electric vehicle charging stations.

The network will link tribal communities spread across nearly 500 miles in the three states.

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a nearly seven million dollar grant to get the project going.