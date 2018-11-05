Local News

Tribe Challenges Corps Findings On Dakota Access Pipeline

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 12:39 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 12:39 PM CST

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Standing Rock Sioux is challenging new government conclusions that the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline poses no significant environmental threats to American Indian tribes in the Dakotas.
    
The Army Corps of Engineers in August finished more than a year of additional study ordered by a federal judge. The agency said the work substantiated its earlier determination that the chance of an oil spill is low and that minority and low-income populations aren't at greater risk.
    
Standing Rock is leading a lawsuit against the pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and wants a federal judge to reject the findings. The tribe says the Corps didn't adequately consider information that undermines the agency's conclusions.
    
The four-state pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois since June 2017.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates