SISSETON, S.D. - The Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe is calling on South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to revoke or suspend the law enforcement certification of the incoming sheriff of Roberts County.

Tribal Chairman Dave Flute plans to meet with the Roberts County Commission over the felony assault charges against Korey Ware.

KELOLAND News first reported last week on the charges against Ware stemming from an October incident in Aberdeen.

The former Sisseton Police Officer is set to take office as sheriff of Roberts County on January 1.

Flute says if Ware takes office, the working relationship between tribal police and the sheriff's office is at risk.

The tribe also believes that confidence in law enforcement will suffer if Ware is allowed to serve his term.

