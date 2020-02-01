Tribal police take over duties from BIA on Pine Ridge

RAPID CITY, S.D – Tribal police have taken over law enforcement duties from the Bureau of Indian Affairs on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Tribal Police Chief Robert Ecoffey says the tribe wasn’t getting “enough resources in terms of manpower” from the BIA.

The BIA said it supports the move which is allowed under the 1975 Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act. Tribal officers will take control of the BIA’s $1.3-million budget, property, equipment and responsibilities, which include investigating higher-level crimes on the reservation.

Tribal police will have 53 officers and nine detectives working at the Pine Ridge Reservation.

