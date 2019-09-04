Tribal leaders seek accurate census counts on reservations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota tribal leaders have started a campaign to help ensure that their reservations aren’t shortchanged in the 2020 census.

The challenges of getting accurate census counts on remote reservations were discussed Tuesday at a tribal summit in Bismarck.

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith says his tribe has allocated $50,000 that will be used for advertising about the upcoming survey.

Wayne Ducheneaux (DOO’-shah-now) II, executive director of the Minnesota-based Native Governance Center, says many tribal members are worried the census numbers will be used against them.

Ducheneaux, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, recalled how 2010 census workers visited a hotel on the reservation and shared stories about some residents releasing their dogs to attack them.

