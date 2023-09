ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities on the Rosebud Reservation are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement says Randy LaPointe was last seen walking on U.S Highway 83 from White River to Murdo. Officials say he was heading to Rapid City.

He was wearing jeans and no shirt. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Rosebud Police Department.