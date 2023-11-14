EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on the Cheyenne River Reservation are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing girls.

Tribal law enforcement says the girls did not return from school in Eagle Butte on Monday.

Ten-year-old Mahpiya Fraizer was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. Twelve-year-old Gracelyn Mexican was wearing blue jeans and cream-colored shoes. And 12-year-old Al’iah Dupris was wearing a flannel sweater, black pants, and Van shoes.

If you have any information on where they may be, you are asked to call Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement.