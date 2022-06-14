SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases against three former Sioux Falls Police officers are slowly making their way through the court system.

Two of the trials were delayed just this week.

Joseph Larson’s assault trial was scheduled for today, but it’s been pushed back to July 12th. He’s charged with assaulting a man in the back of a police car in January.

Former officer Matthew Jock is also waiting to go on trial. This week his child pornography trial was moved to September 26th.

A third former officer faces child pornography charges in federal court, and he too is still waiting to go on trial.

Luke Schauer’s jury trial is scheduled for August 2nd.