Trial underway for kidnapping of SD woman

The trial is underway for the man accused of kidnapping a former South Dakota woman who was living in Texas.

Typhenie Johnson disappeared in October of 2016. She was last seen speaking with her boyfriend Christopher Revill in a parking lot. He’s been in jail ever since Typhenie disappeared.

The kidnapping trial began Wednesday.

Revill sat and watched as Johnson’s brother and a friend testified about the last time they saw her and her relationship with Revill. Nearly three years after her disappearance, authorities are still looking for Johnson.

They only things they’ve found were her keys, sitting on top of her car, her phone and a sock.

Court documents show prosecutors believe Johnson was killed, but her body has never been found, so Revill is charged with kidnapping but not murder.

If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison.