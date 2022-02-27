ABERDEEN, S.D. – A South Dakota man is set for trial in the death of his daughter’s boyfriend in January 2020.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the case of Jarrett Jones, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Schumacher.

Authorities say surveillance video shows that Schumacher was shot once and fell to the ground, and then was shot a second time shortly after he reached toward his pocket.

In reporting the incident, the 50-year-old Jones, of Bath, claimed he feared Schumacher was going to harm his daughter and that he also felt threatened.

The trial could last up to three weeks.